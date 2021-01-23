Akshay Kumar announces 'Bachchan Pandey' release date with a deadly still
Published
Akshay Kumar shared his never-seen-before avatar from the film 'Bachchan Pandey' while making the announcement.Full Article
Published
Akshay Kumar shared his never-seen-before avatar from the film 'Bachchan Pandey' while making the announcement.Full Article
Ever since the trailer of Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar was released, filmmaker Aditya Kripalani is bearing..
Aamir Khan thanks Akshay Kumar for moving the release date of ‘Bachchan Pandey which was going to clash which ‘Laal Singh..