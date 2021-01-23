DaniLeigh Under Fire In Colorism Controversy + Catches Heat From Future’s Ex

DaniLeigh Under Fire In Colorism Controversy + Catches Heat From Future’s Ex

SOHH

Published

R&B singer DaniLeigh has been under scrutiny ever since her new song “Yellow Bone” stirred up controversy on social media about colorism. Model Eliza Reign, an ex-girlfriend of rapper Future, was among those involved in the debate. Future’s Ex Calls Out DaniLeigh Over ‘Yellow Bone’ DaniLeigh recently dropped a snippet of her new single “Yellow […]

Full Article