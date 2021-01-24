Disney defends 'Star Wars' host after tweets about White people resurface
Published
Disney is defending the host of a new “Star Wars” web series amid backlash to tweets some deemed to be racist toward White people.Full Article
Published
Disney is defending the host of a new “Star Wars” web series amid backlash to tweets some deemed to be racist toward White people.Full Article
010621 11 mon
· Super Bowl ads don't come cheap. Fox is charging as much as $5.6 million for a 30-second spot in the game this year.
·..