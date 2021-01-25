R&B singer Trey Songz is making headlines for the wrong reason. The popular coroner has reportedly found himself in Kansas City law enforcement custody following a physical altercation at Sunday’s AFC championship game in Missouri. Trey Songz Arrested At AFC Title Game Details have surfaced about what exactly happened. According to reports, tensions sparked at […]Full Article
Trey Songz Arrested After Punching Cop At Kansas Chiefs/Buffalo Bills AFC Game
