Skeggs Launch New Album 'Rehearsal'

Byron Bay indie punks *Skeggs* will release new album 'Rehearsal' on March 26th.



The band's *'My Own Mess'* was a fine breakout statement, accompanied by some raucous live shows.



Punk with a neat melodic edge, the band's new album has been completed, and it lands this Spring.



The Aussie trio will release 'Rehearsal' on March 26th, and it's trailed by the bulldozing swagger of 'Valhalla'.



“Well I learnt more about Valhalla through watching ‘The Last Kingdom’ and it got me brainstorming about the ideology of it, and thought how sometimes in our life we have moments that are pretty perfect - as perfect as what you’d want the idea of your own nirvana to be,” says singer Ben Reed.



He adds: “Like when you're having beers with your friends, having big cook ups that are real fun to share and we’ve always been lucky enough to have got to do that with (fellow scene peers) Dune Rats. ‘Valhalla’ was based on those experiences, but it's also kind of cryptically about flying under the radar and avoiding getting into any kind of trouble, and staying healthy enough to keep having those times as you get older throughout your life.”



Photo Credit: *David Harrington*



