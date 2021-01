Phoebe Dynevor is opening up about working with Rege-Jean Page on Bridgerton. The 25-year-old Daphne Bridgerton actress spoke with Glamour in a new profile and shared that Rege was the “perfect Simon.” “He’s very polite and gentlemanly and all the things that Simon is…” Phoebe continued. “Well, Simon’s a lot more than gentlemanly and polite. [...]