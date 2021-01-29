GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Deletes Facebook Posts Endorsing Conspiracy Theories Amid Parkland School Shooting Backlash
Published
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is facing serious backlash for conspiratorial social media posts and a viral video of her harassing Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg before she was elected to Congress, has removed dozens of Facebook posts from 2018 and 2019 in which she endorsed fringe conspiracy theories and repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians.Full Article