Rap newcomer Erica Banks is staying busy-busy. The hip-hop rookie has come through clutch with a must-hear “Star” collaboration with fellow Texas native Yella Beezy. Erica Banks + Yella Beezy Team Up The new record features the Southern-bred musicians sharing ample mic time. After mounted hype and speculation, both artists hit the green light on […]Full Article
Erica Banks Shoots For The ‘Star’ W/ Yella Beezy On New Song
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Yella Beezy + Erica Banks Go Back To School In ‘Star’ Music Video
Rap rookies Yella Beezy and Erica Banks are keeping the attention on their “Star” anthem. The duo have released their must-see..
SOHH
New Music Friday — New Singles From Yella Beezy & Erica Banks, Young Thug's YSL, Sheck Wes, 2KBABY, & More
Additionally, expect new single releases from Yella Beezy and Erica Banks, Bones, Fendi P and Wiz Khalifa and many more.
HipHopDX