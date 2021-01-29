Erica Banks Shoots For The ‘Star’ W/ Yella Beezy On New Song

Erica Banks Shoots For The ‘Star’ W/ Yella Beezy On New Song

Rap newcomer Erica Banks is staying busy-busy. The hip-hop rookie has come through clutch with a must-hear “Star” collaboration with fellow Texas native Yella Beezy. Erica Banks + Yella Beezy Team Up The new record features the Southern-bred musicians sharing ample mic time. After mounted hype and speculation, both artists hit the green light on […]

