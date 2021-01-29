Rod Stewart reaches plea deal for Florida altercation
Published
Rock icon Rod Stewart and his son have reached a plea deal to settle misdemeanor battery charges stemming from an altercation with a security guard at a posh…Full Article
Published
Rock icon Rod Stewart and his son have reached a plea deal to settle misdemeanor battery charges stemming from an altercation with a security guard at a posh…Full Article
The 'Maggie May' hitmaker and his son Sean Stewart have agreed to a plea deal to avoid trial in the battery case stemming from a..
"Rhythm of My Heart" singer Rod Stewart and his son Sean have reached a plea deal after battery charges were brought against them..