Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case
Published
The 'Maggie May' hitmaker and his son Sean Stewart have agreed to a plea deal to avoid trial in the battery case stemming from a 2019 New Year's Eve altercation.Full Article
Published
The 'Maggie May' hitmaker and his son Sean Stewart have agreed to a plea deal to avoid trial in the battery case stemming from a 2019 New Year's Eve altercation.Full Article
"Rhythm of My Heart" singer Rod Stewart and his son Sean have reached a plea deal after battery charges were brought against them..
Rock icon Rod Stewart and his son have reached a plea deal to settle misdemeanor battery charges stemming from an altercation with..