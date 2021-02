Tiffany Haddish and Common are heating up the silhouette challenge. The 41-year-old Girl’s Trip actress and the 48-year-old music star participated in the viral TikTok trend on Sunday (January 31). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tiffany Haddish If you didn’t know, the #SilhouetteChallenge involves one or more people posing seductively, usually in a [...]