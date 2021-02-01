Real Lies Return With 'Oh Me, Oh My (Nicotine Patch)'

"A boy-girl duet about temptation..."



London project *Real Lies* return with new single 'Oh Me, Oh My (Nicotine Patch)' - tune in now.



The group released *their debut album in 2015*, a record whose post-club atmosphere seemed to linger long after the final note.



Gaining a high placing in our End Of Year countdown, Real Lies then seemed to take a step back.



New single 'Oh Me, Oh My (Nicotine Patch)' is out now, and it follows last year's one-off release 'Birds'.



Adjusting their sound while retaining those evocative spoken word vocals, the song *is described* as "a boy-girl duet about temptation, dependence and trying and failing to break up with cigarettes..."



The quiet yearning for the rave experience is tinged with an apt melancholy, while the video features Real Lies alongside Dominique Russell and more.



Shot by Ciaran Wood, you can check it out below.



