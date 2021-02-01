Chloe Bailey Trolls Spark A Huge Show Of United Compassion

"Always stay gracious, best revenge is your paper..."



On Sunday, *Chloe Bailey *(of sister duo *Chloe x Halle*) hopped on Instagram Live, responding to a maelstrom of viral discussion that had descended upon the 22-year old, after she’d posted a video of herself innocently sageing her room.







the way y’all disrespected chloe bailey enough to have her address her being herself on live is sad, thank god she’s secure with herself and only doing it FOR herself. pic.twitter.com/3dgtws7qvp



— christian (@UNGODLYERA) February 1, 2021



Find a clip of her speaking during IG Live below.







Chloe Bailey finna trend every other day! Period!



pic.twitter.com/jgQMzmLnkh



— Jessica Fyre (@TheJessieWoo) January 30, 2021



A visibly downbeat Chloe, addressed the incessant need for a vocal minority to police a women’s body: “For every woman out there, don’t change to make society feel comfortable”.



She opened up about her insecurities: “It’s really hard for me to see myself as a sexual being, as an attractive being,” and affirmed that her posts were nothing more than a woman being herself.



Chloe, and her sister Halle, created separate Instagram accounts as means of interacting with their fans whilst Halle films in London but also as outlet to post more tailor-made, miscellaneous content separate from the ‘Chloe x Halle’ brand.



Since the creation of her solo IG account, virtually every one of Chloe’s posts have gone viral; clips disseminated, talking points ignited and appreciation posts shared.



Soon after Chloe’s emotional IG Live, the legion galvanized quickly in a collective show of support.



- - -







when we find the ppl who made chloe bailey cry pic.twitter.com/yJkNYbmyx6



— Desus Nice (@desusnice) February 1, 2021







Sending lots of love to Chloe Keep doing you @chloexhalle



— Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 1, 2021







Aye I met Chloe Bailey at the locs salon .. she one of the most humble people I’ve ever come across . Folks be mad for nothin man



— Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2021







Ur a goddess. You inspire me to love my body and love myself. Never change. Love you Chloe @chloexhalle



— Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) February 1, 2021



- - -



Halle, in a perfectly-timed show of sisterly affection, invoked the spirit of their mentor Beyoncé, referencing her hit ‘Formation’: “You know you that bitch, when you cause all this conversation. Always stay gracious, best revenge is your paper.”



Indeed.







Halle via Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/GZF7honaHH



— Chloe x Halle Updates (@cxhupdates) February 1, 2021



- - -



Words: *Shahzaib Hussain*



