Victoria Monét Returns With 'F.U.C.K.'

*Victoria Monét* has shared her new single 'F.U.C.K.' in full.



The respected songwriter took centre stage in 2020, releasing her phenomenal 'Jaguar' project in full.



A superb creative statement, she seemed to bridge a fondness for R&B's Imperial millennial grace with ultra-modern developments.



New single 'F.U.C.K.' opens her account for this new year, a piece of explicit R&B songcraft that pushes her vocal front and centre.



A song to ease yourself into, 'F.U.C.K.' is about looking for freedom, and demanding your own independence.



She comments: "'F.U.C.K.' is a nod to the millennial and gen Z mindset. We do not have to be confined to traditional commitment ideals, and instead, embody the freedom to be intimate when and with whom we mutually, please!"



"I wanted to give that non-binding friendship intimacy an official name...the way we see it, if you're never in a relationship, you technically can never break up. It's forever fun, it's playful, it happens. So...F.U.C.K. it!"



Photo Credit: *Dana Trippe*



