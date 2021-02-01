CNN’s Jake Tapper, Dr. Sanjay Gupta Blast Andrew Cuomo for Saying He Doesn’t Trust Covid ‘Experts’: ‘Wildly Irresponsible’
CNN anchor Jake Tapper and chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta sharply criticized comments by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) that suggested he mistrusted Covid experts, calling his words “wildly irresponsible.” Cuomo — the brother of Tapper and Gupta’s CNN colleague, Chris Cuomo — drew backlash for comments he made during a press conference last Friday: […]Full Article