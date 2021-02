Miley Cyrus is putting her name in the mix to be the wedding singer at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton‘s upcoming nuptials. The 28-year-old singer and Gwen, 51, had a conversation just last week following Miley‘s NPR Tiny Desk (Home) concert. After Gwen complimented Miley‘s performance, she replied “When my hero’s tweet me I get [...]