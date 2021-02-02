McConnell Shows Support for Liz Cheney, Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene: Embracing Conspiracies a ‘Cancer’ for GOP

McConnell Shows Support for Liz Cheney, Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene: Embracing Conspiracies a ‘Cancer’ for GOP

Mediaite

Published

Mitch McConnell defended Liz Cheney and blasted Marjorie Taylor Greene in statements Monday.

Full Article