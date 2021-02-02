West Coast rap veteran Double K, part of the popular independent group People Under The Stairs, has reportedly passed away at age 43. No cause of death has been reported. Double K Passes Away In L.A. Double K, born name Michael Turner, has been a presence on the Los Angeles rap scene since the 1990s […]Full Article
People Under The Stairs Rapper Double K Dead At 43
