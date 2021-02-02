Rose McGowan on Marilyn Manson abuse allegations: ‘I stand with Evan Rachel Wood’
The "Scream" actress, 47, took to Twitter on Monday to show solidarity with Wood following her abuse allegations towards Marilyn Manson.Full Article
Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, has addressed the recent claims made against him by his ex-fiancée, Evan Rachel..
Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his record label following the allegations of abuse made against him by Evan Rachel Wood.