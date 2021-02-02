Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals She's a Sexual Assault Survivor While Discussing the Insurrection
Published
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic congresswoman from New York, bravely revealed that she is a sexual assault survivor while talking to supporters on Instagram Live. The 31-year-old politician spoke to over 150,000 viewers on Monday night (February 1) about her experience during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Ocasio-Cortez told viewers about [...]Full Article