Marilyn Manson Dropped Following Abuse Allegations

Loma Vista Recordings will no longer work with him...



*Marilyn Manson* has been dropped by Loma Vista Recordings following a number of abuse allegations.



The rock and metal guru partnered with Loma Vista for a series of projects, with their relationship stretching from 2017 onwards.



Former partner Evan Rachel Wood *went public on the "horrifying abuse"* she suffered at his hands, sparking four similar statements from other women.



Severe and detailed statements, it seems that this testimony has shattered Marilyn Manson's relationship with his label.



In *a statement to Pitchfork* a spokesperson from Loma Vista Recordings said:



In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately. Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.



Marilyn Manson has yet to comment publicly on the allegations.



