Dustin Diamond remembered by 'Saved By The Bell' co-star Tori Spelling
Published
Tori Spelling paid tribute to her late “Saved by the Bell” co-star Dustin Diamond following his death at age 44.Full Article
Published
Tori Spelling paid tribute to her late “Saved by the Bell” co-star Dustin Diamond following his death at age 44.Full Article
Joining those mourning the sudden passing of the former 'Saved By the Bell' star are Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and..
“He welcomed me with open arms onto the set of ‘Saved By the Bell’ … He not only showed me around but made sure I was..