Officer Brian Sicknick Lies in Honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda
Officer *Brian Sicknick*, who died after being seriously injured in the Capitol riots on January 6th, is lying in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda tonight.Full Article
Watch VideoOne of the five people who died in the Capitol siege will lie in honor at the Capitol beginning..
Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died from injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.