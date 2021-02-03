The “Karen” outbreak has spread to the NBA, and the latest viral incident involves none other than Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James. During a game between the Lake Show and Atlanta Hawks, a fan now dubbed “Courtside Karen” was ejected after removing her mask to heckle LeBron. LeBron Gets Into Altercation With ‘Courtside Karen’ While […]Full Article
Drake Backs Up LeBron James After ‘Courtside Karen’ Drama
"Courtside Karen was MAD MAD," LeBron tweeted following the game.
HipHopDX