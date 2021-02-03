Asian Doll and Popp Hunna React to Dating Rumors
Published
The 'Corvette Corvette' spitter addresses the rumors of him dating the ex-girlfriend of late rapper King Von on his Instagram account, asking people to 'stop clout chasin.'Full Article
Published
The 'Corvette Corvette' spitter addresses the rumors of him dating the ex-girlfriend of late rapper King Von on his Instagram account, asking people to 'stop clout chasin.'Full Article
Asian Doll has been mourning the loss of ex-boyfriend King Von since his death in November.