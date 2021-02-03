The Lazy Eyes Share Psych Mind-Melter 'Where's My Brain???'

It's a tremendous new single...



*The Lazy Eyes* have shared their new single 'Where's My Brain???' - tune in now.



The Australian renegades are part of a wave of neo-psychedelic talent emanating Down Under, except The Lazy Eyes truly operate in a realm of their own.



New single 'Where's My Brain???' has been allowed to expand and evolve over the course of several years, forging a key part of their live set.



Matching frenetic Neu! leaning percussion to some outlandish effects, there's also a heavy dose of lysergic melody in there, too.



The band comment: "We wrote 'Where's My Brain???' in the developing years of the band, at a time when the setlist was lacking fast paced, energetic tracks. We needed that one last song that the audience could mosh and get sweaty to!"



"The song is loosely about losing your mind over something and wanting to have a tantrum, but really it's just a jam. The demo was made in Harvey's bedroom using GarageBand drums, which involves tapping the beat on the laptop keyboard, far from the initial vision of the song. The track was then brought to life at a rehearsal in Itay's brother's bedroom while crouching under his bunk bed."



A track that moves from palatial guitar tones through to a full throttle psychedelic wig out, 'Where's My Brain???' comes equipped with a gonzo video.



Jesse Taylor-Smith sculpted the visuals, explaining: "After I heard the song for the first time I got a mind-blowing blood clot in my brain. Thanks to the Melbourne Covid-19 lockdowns I had plenty of time to invent miniaturising technology and I had a team of lazy eyed experts who were bold enough to get inside my head. I developed the 1960's pop-up-book style animation in a makeshift studio and as the band is based in Sydney the performance had to be remotely directed. Just like the video itself, the making of it was a bit of fantastic voyage."



Tune in now.



