Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X has fans of both his music and the NFL excited. As anticipation builds for the Super Bowl going down in Tampa Bay this Sunday, a new commercial featuring the “Old Town Road” hitmaker has dropped. Lil Nas X’s New Commercial In Logitech’s new ad, Lil Nas X gives game on breaking boundaries […]Full Article
Lil Nas X Teases New Music In Super Bowl Ad
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Logitech Launches New Brand Campaign ‘DEFY LOGIC’
NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logitech (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced the launch of a brand campaign, DEFY LOGIC, featuring..
Business Wire
Lil Nas X’s kaleidoscopic Super Bowl advert is here, it’s queer, and it features an eagerly-anticipated new bop
The Lil Nas X Super Bowl advert is here and it’s fantastically queer. Swiss computer maker Logitech has teased the Super..
PinkNews