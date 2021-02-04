Morgan Wallen ineligible for ACM Awards following use of racial slur
Published
"7 Summers" singer Morgan Wallen is now ineligible for the Academy of Country Music Awards following his use of the N-word.Full Article
Published
"7 Summers" singer Morgan Wallen is now ineligible for the Academy of Country Music Awards following his use of the N-word.Full Article
Morgan Wallen is facing some serious consequences for using a racial slur. The Academy of Country Music announced in a statement..
The fallout continues for Morgan Wallen after hurling the n-word ... he's now ineligible for any awards from the Academy of Country..