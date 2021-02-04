Kangana on Taapsee’s propaganda teacher post

Today Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to make some fresh attack on Taapsee Pannu after she shared a cryptic tweet hinting at the social media frenzy post Rihanna’s tweet on the farmers’ protest in India. Taapsee wrote, “If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others.”