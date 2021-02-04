CNN President Jeff Zucker has put to bed industry speculation that he is leaving the network — this quarter. On CNN’s 9 a.m. editorial call, Zucker told staff he will be staying with CNN for the remainder of his contract, which lasts the duration of 2021. “I cannot imagine not being here right now,” Zucker […]Full Article
Jeff Zucker Says He Plans to Leave CNN at End of 2021
