The Princess Bride actor Cary Elwes dealt Texas Senator Ted Cruz an Inigo Montoya-esque death blow to end a very brief social media feud.Full Article
Princess Bride Star Cary Elwes Brutally Duels Ted Cruz to the Pain on Twitter
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ted Cruz and Cary Elwes in Twitter spat over 'Princess Bride.' Again.
America really is divided; otherwise why would Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz be arguing with Cary Elwes about "The Princess Bride" on..
USATODAY.com