Varun Sharma has come a long way in Bollywood and made a place for himself in everyone's hearts. The actor will next feature in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' co-starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. In an interview with ETimes, Varun talked about working with Ranveer, his birthday celebration, Bollywood journey and more.