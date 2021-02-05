The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting everybody hard. Hollywood star Nick Cannon is reportedly the latest high-profile entertainer to test positive for coronavirus. Nick Cannon Tests Positive For COVID “The Masked Singer” host has reportedly tested positive for COVID. Cannon is currently in quarantine and will put a momentary pause on his on-screen career, as he […]Full Article
Nick Cannon Can’t Avoid Pandemic + Tests Positive For COVID-19
