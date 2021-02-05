Tiggs Da Author Announces Debut Album 'Blame It On The Youts'

New single 'Fly 'Em High' features Nines...



*Tiggs Da Author* has confirmed plans for debut album 'Blame It On The Youts'.



The wordsmith is renowned for his pen game, an MC whose verbosity is matched to the strength of his onstage presence.



Debut album 'Blame It On The Youts' is heavily autobiographical, with Tiggs speaking his truth at every turn.



Out on March 12th, it's bolstered by the strength of the rapper's experiences. He comments:



“Listen to this and you’ll be in the brain of this teenager who’s explaining exactly how he feels. Me moving from Tanzania then growing up in south London with no father figure. You just have to learn from your mistakes and teach yourself how to be a man.”



New single 'Fly 'Em High' is out now, and it finds Tiggs Da Author linking up once more with Nines.



He adds: “Myself and Nines have been working together since around 2015. Since then we’ve just been making back to back bangers! We have good chemistry, so it makes everything easier. This song speaks for itself, has a nice vibe and as always, is a little different. We don't try to recreate. This is one of the pockets we haven't explored before.”



With Nines adding; “Tiggs is a very special artist. I always enjoy working with him.”



The animated video is online now - tune in below.



