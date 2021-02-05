Digga D, AJ Tracey Link On 'Bringing It Back'

It's an all-star team up...



Drill hero *Digga D* teams up with *AJ Tracey* on new single 'Bringing It Back'.



Out now, the single pits two of the best UK rappers around in the same booth, both tapping into their love for the art.



It's been a colossal 18 months for Digga D, racking up 325 million streams, taking 'Woi' into the charts, and scooping a prestigious AIM Independent Music Award.



'Bringing It Back' is sheer fire, with their mutual styles and flows interweaving effortlessly.



It's undoubtedly a London sound, with drill's raw energy set against some sub-zero sonics.



Digga D also had a hand in the video, too, which you can check out below.



