Afgan's 'say i'm sorry' Is A Staggering Piece Of Futuristic Soul

It starts a new chapter...



*Afgan* has talent to burn.



The Indonesian artist's soulful touch has seen him win international acclaim, with American powerhouse EMPIRE swooping to claim his signature.



Launching 2021 on an ambitious note, his new single 'say i'm sorry' is built for stadium use, a sign of his soaring talents.



Produced by all-star studio team Tha Aristocrats - who have worked with every single major league artist worth mentioning - 'say i'm sorry' takes Afgan to the next level.



At its core, though, it retains the biting emotion of his earlier work, tapping into Afgan's own feelings in the process.



He comments...



"'say i’m sorry' speaks about a moment when you realse that you’ve taken someone you love for granted. Although you can't rewind the time, you can't help but reminisce about the good times and how much you loved this person. I’m hoping what people get from this song, is through the heartbreaks and pain is when we learn and grow to become a better human being, and that regret is there to teach us a lesson."



The stellar video completes the package, its careful styling helping to bolster Afgan's creative universe, while standing as a statement in its own right.



Tune in now.



