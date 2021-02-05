Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert had the Internet confused and clowning this week when he had a pink diamond reportedly worth $24 million implanted into his forehead. For those doubting whether the story was real, Uzi makes it clear he wasn’t joking. Check Out Lil Uzi Vert’s Wild Piece Of Jewelry There are still a […]Full Article
Lil Uzi Vert Gives Extremely Up-Close Look At His Forehead Diamond
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Lil Uzi Vert Explains His Massive Forehead Diamond
SOHH
Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert is ending all of the mystery. The hip-hop superstar goes to Instagram to provide some context..
You might like
More coverage
Lil Uzi Vert has $24 million pink diamond implanted into his forehead
Cover Video STUDIO
Last week, the 26-year-old rapper shared that he'd spent the past four years paying for the diamond.