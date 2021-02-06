Hours after news broke that Fox News cancelled *Lou Dobbs'* Fox Business Network show, Dobbs was active on Twitter thanking people defending him, and retweeting some people taking shots at the network.Full Article
Lou Dobbs Retweets Praise from Trump, Swipes at Fox News After Network Cancels Show
