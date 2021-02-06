Lou Dobbs Retweets Praise from Trump, Swipes at Fox News After Network Cancels Show

Mediaite

Hours after news broke that Fox News cancelled *Lou Dobbs'* Fox Business Network show, Dobbs was active on Twitter thanking people defending him, and retweeting some people taking shots at the network.

