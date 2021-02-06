After apologizing for controversial anti-Semitic comments he made last year, Nick Cannon will return as the host of the TV series “Wild ‘N Out.” His apology paved the way for a reunion with ViacomCBS, the parent company of the show’s network, VH1. Nick Cannon Coming Back To Wild ‘N Out Having patched things up with […]Full Article
Nick Cannon’s Officially Back As Wild ‘N Out Host
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Nick Cannon And Brittany Bell Announce Birth Of Second Child
Wochit Tech
Nick Cannon and partner Brittany Bell have announced the birth of their new baby. Bell shared the happy news on Saturday in an..
-
Nick Cannon rejoins 'Wild 'N Out' as host after getting fired for anti-Semitism
USATODAY.com
-
Nick Cannon to Host 'Wild 'N Out' Again After Summer Firing
Upworthy
-
Nick Cannon back to hosting 'Wild 'N Out' after public apology
Upworthy
-
Nick Cannon Is Back to Host 'Wild 'N Out' After Previously Fired Over Anti-Semitic Remarks
AceShowbiz