Cardi B Accused Of Stealing Lyrics For ‘Up’ Single

Cardi B Accused Of Stealing Lyrics For ‘Up’ Single

SOHH

Published

Hip-hop superstar Cardi B dropped her new single “Up” on Friday, and in just a few hours the video had over six million views on her YouTube channel. However, accusations have surfaced that the platinum-selling artist stole parts of her song from another rapper. Cardi B’s Single ‘Up’ Sounds A Lot Like… New Jersey rapper […]

Full Article