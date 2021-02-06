Kodak Black Celebrates Return W/ New ‘Every Balmain’ Song

Kodak Black Celebrates Return W/ New ‘Every Balmain’ Song

SOHH

Published

Florida rapper Kodak Black is embracing his freedom. The hip-hop star has come forward to bless fans with his new “Every Balmain” anthem following his recent release from prison. Kodak Black’s ‘Every Balmain’ Song Heading into Saturday, KB pressed the green light on dropping his new song. The record follows his recently released “Last Day” […]

Full Article