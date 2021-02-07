New Video Shows QAnon Shaman Bragging After Capitol Riot: ‘We Won The F***ing Day. Donald Trump Is Still Our President!’
Warning: the above video contains offensive language. New video unearthed from the Parler archives of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol shows Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli or the “QAnon Shaman,” bragging during the aftermath of the deadly riot about former President Donald Trump having “won the f***ing day” because “Donald Trump […]Full Article