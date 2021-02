Daveed Diggs is hanging out with the Sesame Street gang! The 39-year-old Hamilton, Snowpiercer, and Blindspotting actor starred alongside Sesame Street characters in DoorDash’s new commercial airing during the 2021 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 7). Sesame Street characters in the commercial include Big Bird, Grover, and Cookie Monster among others. In the commercial, Daveed [...]