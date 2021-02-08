John Travolta's Super Bowl 2021 Commercial Features Him Dancing with Daughter Ella for Scotts & Miracle-Gro! (Video)
Published
John Travolta still has the moves! The 66-year-old actor and daughter Ella, 20, are among the many stars featured in Scotts Miracle-Gro‘s 2021 Super Bowl commercial. Other stars in the commercial include Martha Stewart, The Office‘s Leslie David Baker, The Mandalorian‘s Carl Weathers, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, and fitness instructor Emma Lovewell. In the commercial, [...]Full Article