Will Ferrell Wants to Crush Norway in Super Bowl 2021 Commercial for General Motors - Kenan Thompson & Awkwafina Join Him! (Video)
Will Ferrell punches a world globe after learning a little tidbit about Norway in General Motors’ Super Bowl LV Commercial. The Eurovision star vents his frustration about Norway being the leader in Electric Vehicles over other countries of the world, especially The United States. “Hopefully people will have a good chuckle and then have the [...]Full Article