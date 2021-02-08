The Weeknd’s Trippy Super Bowl Halftime Show With Socially Distanced Violinists and Masked Dancers Sets Social Media Ablaze
Published
Abel Tesfaye, better known as the Weeknd, delivered a pandemic-proper Super Bowl halftime show, complete with a choir, orchestra, and backup dancers wearing face masks and remaining socially distanced. The Weeknd, who dropped the last “e” from his name to avoid trademark conflicts with another Canadian band, performed a medley of his top hits, including […]Full Article