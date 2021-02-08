Grammy-winning singer The Weeknd made sure to leave fans wanting more after delivering an epic Super Bowl LV performance. The Canadian superstar treated millions of viewers to endless hits and plenty of fireworks from start through finish. The Weeknd Super Bowl Halftime Greatness For nearly 20 minutes, Weeknd came through with hits everyone could remember. […]Full Article
The Weeknd Delivers Unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Performance
