Dave Grohl's Advice On Home Schooling Is Absolutely Adorable

Foo Fighters head honcho *Dave Grohl* has shared his advice on home schooling.



Renowned as one of rock's nicest individuals, the drummer-turned-frontman spoke to the BBC earlier today (February 8th) about the band's new album.



Out now, *'Medicine At Midnight'* is a terrific return, and he dived into its creation for the early morning interview.



Alongside this, Dave Grohl was also asked about home schooling, with many fans attempting to balance work with their new commitments as ad hoc teachers.



His solution came in the form of three album recommendations: ‘Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band’ by the Beatles, ‘Back in Black’ by AC/DC and ‘Saturday Night Fever’ by the Bee Gees.



Superb.



Foo Fighters founder, Dave Grohl told #BBCBreakfast which three albums he would recommend children listen to as a music home schooling lesson



Dave Grohl loves Saturday Night Fever. And for a moment there, the world seems kind of right.



