Now-viral TikTok star Tessica Brown is getting emergency help. After she went online to let it be known she had put Gorilla Glue adhesive in her hair in substitute of her regular hair spray about a month ago, she’s finally checked into the hospital. TikTok Star Tessica Brown Goes To ER Brown took to her Instagram […]Full Article
Gorilla Glue Woman Goes To ER After Memes Go Viral
