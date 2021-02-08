President *Donald Trump's* efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia are now being investigated.Full Article
Georgia Officials Reportedly Investigating Trump’s Efforts to Overturn Election Results
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Georgia U.S. Attorney Surprised By Lack Of Voter Fraud
Wochit
Bobby Christine is the new US Attorney overseeing federal prosecutions in Atlanta, Georgia.
In a call with staffers that he..
The Senate Should Dismiss The Article Of Impeachment
Eurasia Review
Key Factors Of Party Building – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
White House made top Atlanta lawyer resign: WSJ
Reuters - Politics
The White House pushed the top federal prosecutor in Atlanta to resign before Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff because President Donald..
USE THIS ONE 2
WTAT
010621 11 PM WEDS
WTVQ Lexington, KY
010521 tues 5
WTVQ Lexington, KY
Pence won't interfere in election count - advisers
Reuters - Politics